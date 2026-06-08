6/7/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued; Overcast With Temps Reaching 79 and Low of 66, Chance of Drizzle Tonight

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN…From 6 AM CDT Monday through Monday evening. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – A swath of heavy rainfall is expected to set up across Middle TN Monday. Confidence is low on exact placing, but confidence is high that atmospheric conditions will be favorable for heavy rainfall. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Moderate Flood Watch is in effect from June 8, 2026, at 11:00 AM until June 9, 2026, at 1:00 AM. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible in several counties, including Davidson and surrounding areas.

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 72.9°F with a light wind from the southeast at 6.1 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 78.6°F and a low of 66.2°F, with wind gusts up to 10.7 mph. There was a 53% chance of precipitation throughout the day, resulting in a light drizzle and a total accumulation of 0.01 in.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 72°F, with wind speeds rising to 7.6 mph and a decrease in the chance of precipitation to 20%. The overcast conditions are likely to persist.

Residents should remain alert for potential flooding due to the ongoing weather alert.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 66°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 2.5 (Low) Precip 53% chance · 0.01 in Now 73°F · feels 79°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 79°F 66°F Drizzle: light Monday 83°F 71°F Overcast Tuesday 87°F 72°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Wednesday 86°F 68°F Drizzle: light Thursday 86°F 70°F Rain showers: slight Friday 85°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Saturday 85°F 71°F Drizzle: moderate

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