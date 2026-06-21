6/21/26: Clear Skies with a High of 84.6°F and Evening Thunderstorm Expected, Low Tonight 73.8°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 84.2°F with a light wind from the east at 8 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and skies are clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 84.6°F, while the low was 66.4°F. As we transition into the evening, the temperature is expected to drop to around 73.8°F tonight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 9.8 mph, with a 6% chance of precipitation, including the possibility of thunderstorms.

No official weather warnings are currently active for Williamson County. However, residents should remain aware of the forecasted thunderstorms as the night progresses. Please stay tuned for any updates regarding weather conditions.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 66°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 63% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 6% chance · 0 in Now 84°F · feels 89°F Sunrise 5:31am Sunset 8:07pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 85°F 66°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Monday 81°F 68°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Tuesday 79°F 65°F Overcast Wednesday 82°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 85°F 67°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 81°F 67°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Saturday 88°F 71°F Drizzle: moderate

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