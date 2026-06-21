Home Weather 6/21/26: Clear Skies with a High of 84.6°F and Evening Thunderstorm Expected,...

6/21/26: Clear Skies with a High of 84.6°F and Evening Thunderstorm Expected, Low Tonight 73.8°F

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 84.2°F with a light wind from the east at 8 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and skies are clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 84.6°F, while the low was 66.4°F. As we transition into the evening, the temperature is expected to drop to around 73.8°F tonight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 9.8 mph, with a 6% chance of precipitation, including the possibility of thunderstorms.

No official weather warnings are currently active for Williamson County. However, residents should remain aware of the forecasted thunderstorms as the night progresses. Please stay tuned for any updates regarding weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
66°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
6% chance · 0 in
Now
84°F · feels 89°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
8:07pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 85°F 66°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Monday 81°F 68°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Tuesday 79°F 65°F Overcast
Wednesday 82°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 85°F 67°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 81°F 67°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Saturday 88°F 71°F Drizzle: moderate
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