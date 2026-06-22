Home Weather 6/21/26: Partly Cloudy with a Low of 74 and High Reaching 85,...

6/21/26: Partly Cloudy with a Low of 74 and High Reaching 85, Light Winds Persisted Throughout the Day

By
Source Staff
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At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 75°F, with a light wind from the southeast at 4.8 mph. Current conditions are partly cloudy, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 84.6°F and dipped to a low of 66.4°F. Wind speeds varied throughout the day, peaking at 10.2 mph, with a 5% chance of rain that did not materialize. As the night progresses, temperatures are expected to drop to around 73.6°F, with winds remaining gentle, also up to 10.2 mph.

The forecast for tonight indicates clear skies, maintaining the calm conditions experienced throughout the day. There are no significant weather warnings or alerts currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
66°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
75°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
8:07pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 85°F 66°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Monday 84°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Tuesday 76°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 81°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 85°F 67°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail
Friday 83°F 69°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Saturday 87°F 69°F Drizzle: light
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