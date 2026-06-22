6/21/26: Partly Cloudy with a Low of 74 and High Reaching 85, Light Winds Persisted Throughout the Day

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 75°F, with a light wind from the southeast at 4.8 mph. Current conditions are partly cloudy, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 84.6°F and dipped to a low of 66.4°F. Wind speeds varied throughout the day, peaking at 10.2 mph, with a 5% chance of rain that did not materialize. As the night progresses, temperatures are expected to drop to around 73.6°F, with winds remaining gentle, also up to 10.2 mph.

The forecast for tonight indicates clear skies, maintaining the calm conditions experienced throughout the day. There are no significant weather warnings or alerts currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 66°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 75°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 5:31am Sunset 8:07pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 85°F 66°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Monday 84°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Tuesday 76°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 81°F 60°F Drizzle: light Thursday 85°F 67°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail Friday 83°F 69°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Saturday 87°F 69°F Drizzle: light

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