6/21/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 85, Low Tonight 74; Wind Up to 11 mph, 7% Chance of Thunderstorms

Current conditions in Williamson County show a temperature of 83.1°F, with a wind speed of 8.4 mph. The skies are mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.
Looking ahead, the high temperature today is expected to reach 85.3°F, while the low will drop to 66.4°F. Wind speeds may increase throughout the day, peaking at 11.2 mph. There is a 7% chance of precipitation, with no expected accumulation. This evening, temperatures will remain mild, falling to a low of 74.1°F under overcast skies, with wind speeds reaching up to 10.4 mph.
At this time, there are no official weather warnings in effect for the area. Weather conditions are expected to remain stable going into the night.
Today's Details
High
85°F
Low
66°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
7% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 92°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
8:07pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|85°F
|66°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Monday
|81°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Tuesday
|79°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|82°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|85°F
|67°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|81°F
|67°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Saturday
|88°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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