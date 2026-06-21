6/21/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 85, Low Tonight 74; Wind Up to 11 mph, 7% Chance of Thunderstorms

Current conditions in Williamson County show a temperature of 83.1°F, with a wind speed of 8.4 mph. The skies are mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Looking ahead, the high temperature today is expected to reach 85.3°F, while the low will drop to 66.4°F. Wind speeds may increase throughout the day, peaking at 11.2 mph. There is a 7% chance of precipitation, with no expected accumulation. This evening, temperatures will remain mild, falling to a low of 74.1°F under overcast skies, with wind speeds reaching up to 10.4 mph.

At this time, there are no official weather warnings in effect for the area. Weather conditions are expected to remain stable going into the night.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 66°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 68% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 7% chance · 0 in Now 83°F · feels 92°F Sunrise 5:31am Sunset 8:07pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 85°F 66°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Monday 81°F 69°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Tuesday 79°F 60°F Overcast Wednesday 82°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 85°F 67°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 81°F 67°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Saturday 88°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

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