6/17/26: Thunderstorm Warning Issued – High 84, Low 62, Winds up to 16 mph, Evening Storms Expected

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 84°F with a wind speed of 13.9 mph. Currently, there has been no recorded precipitation. Thunderstorms are developing in the area.
Earlier today, the high reached 84.9°F with a low of 61.7°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 76.5°F. Winds will continue, reaching up to 13.5 mph, and there remains a 1% chance of precipitation. Thunderstorms are forecasted to persist into the evening.
There are no active official weather alerts at this time. Residents should remain aware of the potential for thunderstorms tonight.
Today's Details
High
85°F
Low
62°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
62%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
84°F · feels 86°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:06pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|85°F
|62°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Thursday
|84°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|81°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|84°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|86°F
|66°F
|Thunderstorm with heavy hail
|Monday
|73°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|83°F
|61°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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