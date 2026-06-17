6/17/26: Thunderstorm Warning Issued – High 84, Low 62, Winds up to 16 mph, Evening Storms Expected

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 84°F with a wind speed of 13.9 mph. Currently, there has been no recorded precipitation. Thunderstorms are developing in the area.

Earlier today, the high reached 84.9°F with a low of 61.7°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 76.5°F. Winds will continue, reaching up to 13.5 mph, and there remains a 1% chance of precipitation. Thunderstorms are forecasted to persist into the evening.

There are no active official weather alerts at this time. Residents should remain aware of the potential for thunderstorms tonight.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 62°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 62% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 84°F · feels 86°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:06pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 85°F 62°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Thursday 84°F 69°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 81°F 65°F Overcast Saturday 84°F 64°F Overcast Sunday 86°F 66°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail Monday 73°F 64°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 83°F 61°F Overcast

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