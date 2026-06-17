6/17/26: Thunderstorms in Williamson County with a high of 85 and winds up to 16 mph, evening low of 77.

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 84°F with a wind speed of 13.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. Current conditions indicate a thunderstorm in the area.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 84.9°F and a low of 61.7°F, with wind gusts peaking at 16 mph. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 76.5°F, with wind speeds remaining up to 13.5 mph. There is a continued chance of thunderstorms with a precipitation chance of 1%.

There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for Williamson County. Stay tuned for further updates as conditions may change throughout the evening.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 62°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 62% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 84°F · feels 86°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:06pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 85°F 62°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Thursday 84°F 69°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 81°F 65°F Overcast Saturday 84°F 64°F Overcast Sunday 86°F 66°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail Monday 73°F 64°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 83°F 61°F Overcast

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