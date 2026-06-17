6/17/26: Thunderstorms in Williamson County with a high of 85 and winds up to 16 mph, evening low of 77.

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 84°F with a wind speed of 13.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. Current conditions indicate a thunderstorm in the area.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 84.9°F and a low of 61.7°F, with wind gusts peaking at 16 mph. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 76.5°F, with wind speeds remaining up to 13.5 mph. There is a continued chance of thunderstorms with a precipitation chance of 1%.
There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for Williamson County. Stay tuned for further updates as conditions may change throughout the evening.
Today's Details
High
85°F
Low
62°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
62%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
84°F · feels 86°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:06pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|85°F
|62°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Thursday
|84°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|81°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|84°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|86°F
|66°F
|Thunderstorm with heavy hail
|Monday
|73°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|83°F
|61°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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