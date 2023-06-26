$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Lebanon

LEBANON – Congrats to a lucky Powerball player in Lebanon, who won $50,000 from the drawing held Saturday night, June 24, 2023.

The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The ticket was sold at Daily’s, 320 Hwy. 109 N. in Lebanon.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

