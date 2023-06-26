OBITUARY: Lainey Ann Parker

Lainey Ann Parker, infant daughter of Matthew and Tiffany Parker, was born into the arms of Jesus on Friday, June 23, 2023.

In addition to her loving parents, she is survived by her grandparents, Mahlon and Christina Cheek, Mark and Sharon Orange, Mike Edwards; great-grandparents, Frank and Joanne Maddux; aunts and uncles, Ryan Parker, Breanna (Jason) Coffey, Billy (Taylor) Cheek, Hughston (Hollye) Bennett; and many loving cousins, family members, and friends.

Lainey is preceded in death by her uncle, Michael Edwards and great-grandmother, Barbara Ann Cheek.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, June 29th at 11:00 AM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Angels at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com.

