Recall Alert: Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend

Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend (SKU# 51191) may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.

If you purchased or received any donations of Organic Tropical Fruit Blend, please do not eat it. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email.

Source: Trader Joe’s