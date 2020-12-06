5 Ways to Add Holiday Cheer to Your Home Office

By
Donna Vissman
-
McCalls carpet one
As more of us are working virtually, you may want to make your home office space a little more festive. Carpet One is sharing ways to make your home office more festive.

McCalls carpet one
1Add a Throw or Plush Animal 

Depending on where your home office is located, you might need that extra layer so why not add a holiday design or color. You can even add a plush reindeer.

Carpet One
2Holiday Mug

With gray days of winter, you may be enjoying that second cup of tea or coffee in the afternoon. Use a festive mug to get you in the holiday spirit.

Carpet One
3Christmas Wreath

Wreaths are not just for the front door. Add a wreath to your office wall, bookcase, or to the front of your desk.

McCalls carpet one
4Holiday Artwork 

Add a small piece of artwork or lettered design to your workspace with a holiday phrase.

McCalls carpet one
5Christmas Tree 

In addition to your main tree in your house, you can add a small tabletop tree or a small tree that sits on the floor.

Find more Festive Ideas for Your Home Office at Carpet One here. 
