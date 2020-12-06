In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
Photo: The Dancing Lights of Christmas Facebook
1Where to See Christmas Lights in and Around Williamson County
Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list.
Stock Imag
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County.
3WCS Middle & High School Students on Remote Learning to Return to Campuses
Williamson County Schools middle and high school students currently on Remote Learning will return to On-campus Learning beginning Monday, December 7.
photo from Mac’s Family Grill Facebook
4Mac’s Family Grill Closes, New Restaurant Opens
Mac's Family Grill, located at 3011 Longford Drive in Spring Hill, has closed and a new restaurant has opened in its spot.
photo from Shady Brook Cinemas Facebook
5Shady Brook Cinemas in Columbia Announces Closure
As movie theatres closed and some have reopened, Shady Brook Cinemas in Columbia announces it will close at the end of 2020.