In Case Y'all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Franktown Festival of Lights
Franktown Festival of Lights

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

the dancing lights of christmas
Photo: The Dancing Lights of Christmas Facebook

1Where to See Christmas Lights in and Around Williamson County

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Imag

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

You will notice a new look when you visit the Williamson County Schools district and school websites later this week.

3WCS Middle & High School Students on Remote Learning to Return to Campuses

Williamson County Schools middle and high school students currently on Remote Learning will return to On-campus Learning beginning Monday, December 7. Read More.

Mac's Family Grill
photo from Mac’s Family Grill Facebook

4Mac’s Family Grill Closes, New Restaurant Opens

Mac’s Family Grill, located at 3011 Longford Drive in Spring Hill, has closed and a new restaurant has opened in its spot. Read More.

Shady Brook Cinemas
photo from Shady Brook Cinemas Facebook

5Shady Brook Cinemas in Columbia Announces Closure

As movie theatres closed and some have reopened, Shady Brook Cinemas in Columbia announces it will close at the end of 2020. Read More.

