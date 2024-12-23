5 Fun Ways to Celebrate the New Year in Williamson County

Ring in 2024 with fun and style at one of these five activities. They range from a laid-back hike in the woods to the possibility of a mini-vacation at Southhall. There are options available for those who love the bar scene to those who prefer getting out in nature.

New Year’s Eve Party at Tony’s Eat and Drink

1000 Meridian Boulevard, Suite 100

Franklin, Tennessee

(615) 472-8536

https://tonyseatanddrink.com/

Hours: 8:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.

Cost: Tickets will be available at the door until they sell out!

Dress to impress and come to Tony’s Eat & Drink Very Best NYE Party in Franklin, Tennessee. They will have sounds by DJ Foxxy Fox and a champagne toast at midnight. There will be guaranteed entry before 10:00 p.m., but they will close when they hit capacity. The doors open at 8:00 p.m. This is an over 21 event.

New Year’s Eve 2024 at Southhall

Orchard Event Center

2200 Osage Loop

Franklin, Tennessee

(615) 282-2000

https://southalltn.com/new-years-eve-at-southall/

Hours: Beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Cost: $175 per person

Welcome in 2025 with style at Southhall’s spectacular New Year’s Eve Party. Set against a backdrop of sparkling décor and festive cheer, this is the ultimate event to ring in the new year. A live band will play a mix of favorite tunes and unforgettable hits, lively dance numbers to soulful ballads. Everything to keep the dance floor packed all-night long.

Guests will also be able to savor elegant appetizers and sweet treats, preserve the moment at the photo booth and keep the energy going all night long.

They will be offering a complete package for those who wish to enjoy a mini get-away. Their New Year’s Package for two includes two tickets to the party with unlimited drinks, a room for the night, and brunch for two on New Year’s Day.

New Year’s Eve Bollywood Party

Champion Ballroom Center

206 B Cool Springs Boulevard

Franklin, Tennessee

(615) 371-5487 or (615) 200-7716

https://www.shuddhdesiradio.com/event-details/new-year-party-2024

Hours: 8:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.

Cost: $30

For the fifth year in a row, Shuddh Desi Radio will be offering their New Year’s Eve Bollywood Party. It will offer non-stop DJ music, a midnight champagne toast, a family-friendly party, a cash bar, a hookah bar, a photo booth, food for sale from Inchin’s Bamboo Garden and ample parking. Kids five and under will have their own party with pizza and a juice box, board games, coloring books, and more. Space is limited.

Franklin New Year’s Eve Bash

Skylight Bar at The Factory

230 Franklin Road

Franklin, Tennessee

https://theskylight.com/

Hours: 9:00 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Ring in the new year in style at The Skylight Bar, located inside the historic Factory at Franklin. This non-ticketed, free event will feature music by DJ Bodel, festive cocktails, and a live stream of the Ball Drop. For more information, click here.

Marshmallow Hikes

Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary

545 Beech Creek Road South

Brentwood, Tennessee

(615) 370-4672

https://www.owlshill.org/marshmallow-hikes

Hours: 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Cost: $11 to $13 per person

Are you looking for something to do with the family during the holidays or an excuse to get out of the house by yourself? How does a nice hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows sound? Come by Owl’s Hill for our annual Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hikes. They will run December 20, 21, 27, 28, 31, and January 2, 3, 4 and 11. Please arrive ten minutes before scheduled departure time, as the hike will begin promptly at the scheduled time. Register on line in advance. Ticket sales close at 7:00 a.m. on the day of the hike. There are two hike options, one half mile and one mile. These are slow hikes on mostly level ground. Pets are not permitted.

