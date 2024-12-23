Coming to Prime Video January 2025

Prime Video – January 2025 Releases by Date
Available Now
- Red One – Action adventure with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans saving Christmas
January 1
Movies
- A Quiet Place: Day One
- American Sniper
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Captain Phillips
- Do the Right Thing
- Edge of Tomorrow
- The LEGO Movie
- The Social Network
- Touch
TV Series
- How to Get Away with Murder (S1-S6)
- Wild Cards (S1)
FAST Channels
- MGM Award-Winning Movies Channel
January 2
- The Rig (Season 2)
- The Fall Guy
January 3
- The Front Room (Max)
- The Way Home (Season 3, Hallmark+)
- Play & Win FAST Channel
January 7
- Finding Your Roots (Season 11, PBS)
- Are You Smarter? FAST Channel
- Wipeout FAST Channel
January 11-12
- NFL Wild Card Game (Live)
January 15
- Monk (Seasons 1-8)
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (STARZ)
January 16
- The Calendar Killer
- Unstoppable
- Jurassic World
January 17
- Molly Mae: Behind It All
- The Liberation
- Undercover Party Crasher
- A Different Man (Max)
- NFL Icons (Season 4, MGM+)
- Severance (Season 2, Apple TV+)
January 21
- Blink Twice
- MGM Celebrates Black Cinema FAST Channel
- NBA FAST Channel
January 23
- Harlem (Season 3)
- Father Brown (Season 12, BritBox)
January 24
- Guardians of the Galaxy (STARZ)
- Star Trek: Section 31 (Paramount+)
January 27
- Tribunal Justice (Season 2)
January 29
- Mythic Quest (Season 4, Apple TV+)
January 30
- You’re Cordially Invited
January 31
- Breach
- Friday Night Lights
- Knocked Up (Unrated)
- Scarface
