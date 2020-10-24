What are you doing this Halloween? Not interested in trick or treating or having a traditional Halloween party? Here are 5 alternative Halloween events.
1Hocus Pocus & Heineken 0.0 at The Field at Franklin
1810 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN
fieldatfranklin.com/linked
Sunday, October 25
12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Field at Franklin is offering a free event for families filled with Halloween hoopla at the drive-in. Only 200 will be allowed. Make your reservations now!
Adults will be able to enjoy free sampling of Heineken 0.0. There will also be ultra-cool give-a-ways.
Hocus Pocus is the story of Max and his sister Dani who have just moved to Salem, Massachusetts. In spite of their new friend telling them not to explores an abandoned house, Max accidentally frees a coven of three evil witches! And that is when the craziness begins.
2Halloween Spooktacular at Goat Yoga Nashville
9837 Split Log Road
Brentwood, TN
goatyoganashville.com
October 30 and 31, 2020
Times: October 30, 10:00 a.m.
October 31, 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Cost: $25
Have a spookin’ good time with a special session of goat yoga. A goat yoga session will be filled with litte baby goats dressed in adorable Halloween costumes. These famous goats have been seen on many TV shows, including Pickler & Ben, Trisha Yearwood’s Southern Kitchen and most recently with Tim Tebow on SEC Nation. The session will be filled with fun and laughter.
Baaaaamaste!!
3Horror Toys Collectible Saleat StarBase 1552 Comics
401 Cool Springs Boulevard, Suite 115A
Franklin, TN
facebook.com/starbase1552comics
October 25, 10:00 a.m.
Cost: $5 to $20
SO many horror toys and collectibles available for 1 day only just in time for Halloween!!
There will be hundreds of horror toys, posters, autographs, comics, and more for sale for just one day! Buying one ticket allows the purchaser to gain admission to the shop for one hour! Want more time? Buy more tickets!
4Brat, Burgers and Beer: Oktoberfest Block Party at Americana Tap House
94 East Main Street
Franklin, TN
americanataphouse.com
October 30, 3:00 p.m.
Cost: FREE
Part of the Heritage Foundation’s “Paint the Town Orange” event, there will be Halloween themed entertainment shown on their outdoor projector screen. While costumes are optional but encouraged, guests are invited to dress up in their most creative looks for the chance to win a $50 Americana gift card.
5Halloween Yoga Flow at CORELife Eatery
401B Cool Springs Boulevard, Suite 220
Franklin, TN
Register Here
October 30, 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Cost: FREE
Join them for a spooky set of Flow Yoga at CoreLife Eatery in Cool Springs. Then join them for an early lunch at 50% off after the outdoor events. Bring your own mat. Get your FREE ticket in advance.