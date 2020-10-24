5 Alternative Halloween Events

1 Hocus Pocus & Heineken 0.0 at The Field at Franklin

1810 Columbia Avenue

Franklin, TN

fieldatfranklin.com/linked

Sunday, October 25

12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Field at Franklin is offering a free event for families filled with Halloween hoopla at the drive-in. Only 200 will be allowed. Make your reservations now!

Adults will be able to enjoy free sampling of Heineken 0.0. There will also be ultra-cool give-a-ways.

Hocus Pocus is the story of Max and his sister Dani who have just moved to Salem, Massachusetts. In spite of their new friend telling them not to explores an abandoned house, Max accidentally frees a coven of three evil witches! And that is when the craziness begins.