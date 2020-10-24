ICYMI: Luke Combs Makes New Music Video at Brentwood Skate Center

Luke Combs recently released his new music video for “Lovin on You” and many will recognize the backdrop as the Brentwood Skate Center.

Related: Luke Combs Performs at Brentwood Skate Center for Jimmy Fallon

In the video, you see a younger Luke Combs attending a birthday party at the skate center.

Combs says in a release, “Man, this was a fun one. It honestly felt a lot like when we filmed ‘When It Rains It Pours’…having the band there, and, of course, my beautiful wife Nicole, was really special. The mini versions of all of us was a huge plus and made it all the more fun for this song. We had a blast doing it and hope y’all love it as much as we do!”

Director Tyler Adams shares, “As well as we know Luke, we tried to incorporate his playful and lighthearted personality into this story. With custom set design, throwback wardrobe, and hand-crafted arcade game machines, we created our own 1990’s world. Our style of shooting this video was based on research of legendary 90’s country music videos. Our team is excited to share this story that we were so passionate about bringing to life.”

“Lovin’ on You” is Combs‘ latest number one hit which took the top spot on the Billboard Country Airplay charts in early September. Not only has Combs had nine singles hit the charts- they were his first nine singles released.