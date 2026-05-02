5/2/26: Moderate Drizzle with High of 62.8 and Low of 44.2; Current Temp 60.1, Winds at 20.6 mph, Precip Total 0.04 in.

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 60.1°F, with a wind speed of 20.6 mph. There is moderate drizzle occurring, and approximately 0.01 inches of precipitation has been recorded so far.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 62.8°F and a low of 44.2°F. Tonight, the low is expected to drop to 46.6°F, with winds easing to around 10.8 mph. The chance of precipitation this evening is 24%, with light drizzle anticipated.
Conditions are expected to remain consistent through the night, with a potential for lingering light drizzle. No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the region.
Today's Details
High
63°F
Low
44°F
Wind
21 mph
Humidity
47%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
38% chance · 0.04 in
Now
60°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
5:53am
Sunset
7:35pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|63°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|66°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|74°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|73°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|72°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|61°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|69°F
|41°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter