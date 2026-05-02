Home Weather 5/2/26: Moderate Drizzle with High of 62.8 and Low of 44.2; Current...

5/2/26: Moderate Drizzle with High of 62.8 and Low of 44.2; Current Temp 60.1, Winds at 20.6 mph, Precip Total 0.04 in.

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 60.1°F, with a wind speed of 20.6 mph. There is moderate drizzle occurring, and approximately 0.01 inches of precipitation has been recorded so far.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 62.8°F and a low of 44.2°F. Tonight, the low is expected to drop to 46.6°F, with winds easing to around 10.8 mph. The chance of precipitation this evening is 24%, with light drizzle anticipated.

Conditions are expected to remain consistent through the night, with a potential for lingering light drizzle. No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the region.

Today's Details

High
63°F
Low
44°F
Wind
21 mph
Humidity
47%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
38% chance · 0.04 in
Now
60°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
5:53am
Sunset
7:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 63°F 44°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 66°F 41°F Clear sky
Monday 74°F 49°F Overcast
Tuesday 73°F 54°F Overcast
Wednesday 72°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 61°F 44°F Drizzle: light
Friday 69°F 41°F Overcast
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