Home Weather 5/2/26: Clear Skies This Evening With A Low Of 46; High Reached...

5/2/26: Clear Skies This Evening With A Low Of 46; High Reached 62, Wind Up To 14 MPH, No Precipitation Today

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County show a temperature of 48.6°F with a light wind from the north at 4 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 62.8°F and a low of 44.2°F, with wind gusts reaching up to 13.9 mph. The chance of precipitation during the day was 36%, but no rain was received. Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 46.4°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 9.3 mph under the clear sky. There is a 30% chance of precipitation overnight.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for Williamson County.

Today's Details

High
63°F
Low
44°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
84%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
36% chance · 0 in
Now
49°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
5:53am
Sunset
7:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 63°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 67°F 41°F Clear sky
Monday 80°F 50°F Overcast
Tuesday 72°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 69°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 63°F 44°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 67°F 42°F Partly cloudy
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