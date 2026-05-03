5/2/26: Clear Skies This Evening With A Low Of 46; High Reached 62, Wind Up To 14 MPH, No Precipitation Today

Current conditions in Williamson County show a temperature of 48.6°F with a light wind from the north at 4 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 62.8°F and a low of 44.2°F, with wind gusts reaching up to 13.9 mph. The chance of precipitation during the day was 36%, but no rain was received. Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 46.4°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 9.3 mph under the clear sky. There is a 30% chance of precipitation overnight.
No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for Williamson County.
Today's Details
High
63°F
Low
44°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
84%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
36% chance · 0 in
Now
49°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
5:53am
Sunset
7:35pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|63°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|67°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|80°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|72°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|69°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|63°F
|44°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|67°F
|42°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
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