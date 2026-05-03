5/2/26: Clear Skies This Evening With A Low Of 46; High Reached 62, Wind Up To 14 MPH, No Precipitation Today

Current conditions in Williamson County show a temperature of 48.6°F with a light wind from the north at 4 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 62.8°F and a low of 44.2°F, with wind gusts reaching up to 13.9 mph. The chance of precipitation during the day was 36%, but no rain was received. Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 46.4°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 9.3 mph under the clear sky. There is a 30% chance of precipitation overnight.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for Williamson County.

Today's Details High 63°F Low 44°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 7.1 (High) Precip 36% chance · 0 in Now 49°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 5:53am Sunset 7:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 63°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 67°F 41°F Clear sky Monday 80°F 50°F Overcast Tuesday 72°F 55°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 69°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 63°F 44°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 67°F 42°F Partly cloudy

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