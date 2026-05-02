5/2/26: Overcast with a High of 63 and Low of 45; Moderate Drizzle Possible Tonight with Winds Up to 12 MPH

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 60.8°F with a wind speed of 7 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
This afternoon’s high is expected to reach 62.6°F, with wind gusts potentially increasing up to 21.3 mph. There is a 26% chance of precipitation, with a forecasted total of 0.05 in of moderate drizzle. Cooler temperatures tonight will dip to a low of 45.9°F, with winds calming to a maximum of 12.9 mph and a continued 26% chance of precipitation. Conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy tonight.
Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for the area.
Today's Details
High
63°F
Low
44°F
Wind
21 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
26% chance · 0.05 in
Now
61°F · feels 55°F
Sunrise
5:53am
Sunset
7:35pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|63°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|66°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|74°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|73°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|72°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|61°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|69°F
|41°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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