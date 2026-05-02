5/2/26: Overcast with a High of 63 and Low of 45; Moderate Drizzle Possible Tonight with Winds Up to 12 MPH

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 60.8°F with a wind speed of 7 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

This afternoon’s high is expected to reach 62.6°F, with wind gusts potentially increasing up to 21.3 mph. There is a 26% chance of precipitation, with a forecasted total of 0.05 in of moderate drizzle. Cooler temperatures tonight will dip to a low of 45.9°F, with winds calming to a maximum of 12.9 mph and a continued 26% chance of precipitation. Conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy tonight.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 63°F Low 44°F Wind 21 mph Humidity 40% UV Index 7.1 (High) Precip 26% chance · 0.05 in Now 61°F · feels 55°F Sunrise 5:53am Sunset 7:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 63°F 44°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 66°F 41°F Clear sky Monday 74°F 49°F Overcast Tuesday 73°F 54°F Overcast Wednesday 72°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 61°F 44°F Drizzle: light Friday 69°F 41°F Overcast

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