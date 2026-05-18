5/17/26: Clear Skies and Evening Temp of 75.7, High Reached 88, Low 61.2 with Light Winds up to 13.2 mph

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 75.7°F, with a light wind from the southeast at 4.9 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 88°F and a low of 61.2°F, with maximum wind gusts up to 13.2 mph. The chance of precipitation during the day was 10%, and it has remained dry, with a total precipitation of 0 in. Tonight’s low is expected to drop to 73.6°F, with winds calming slightly to around 8 mph and a minimal chance of precipitation at 2%.
No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are projected to remain stable through the night.
Today's Details
High
88°F
Low
61°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
62%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
10% chance · 0 in
Now
76°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
5:40am
Sunset
7:47pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|88°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|89°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|90°F
|68°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|75°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|68°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|78°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|81°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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