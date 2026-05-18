5/17/26: Clear Skies and Evening Temp of 75.7, High Reached 88, Low 61.2 with Light Winds up to 13.2 mph

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 75.7°F, with a light wind from the southeast at 4.9 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 88°F and a low of 61.2°F, with maximum wind gusts up to 13.2 mph. The chance of precipitation during the day was 10%, and it has remained dry, with a total precipitation of 0 in. Tonight’s low is expected to drop to 73.6°F, with winds calming slightly to around 8 mph and a minimal chance of precipitation at 2%.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are projected to remain stable through the night.

Today's Details High 88°F Low 61°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 62% UV Index 7.9 (High) Precip 10% chance · 0 in Now 76°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 5:40am Sunset 7:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 88°F 61°F Overcast Monday 89°F 65°F Overcast Tuesday 90°F 68°F Overcast Wednesday 75°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 68°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Friday 78°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 81°F 67°F Drizzle: light

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