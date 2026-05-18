Home Weather 5/17/26: Clear Skies and Evening Temp of 75.7, High Reached 88, Low...

5/17/26: Clear Skies and Evening Temp of 75.7, High Reached 88, Low 61.2 with Light Winds up to 13.2 mph

By
Source Staff
-

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 75.7°F, with a light wind from the southeast at 4.9 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 88°F and a low of 61.2°F, with maximum wind gusts up to 13.2 mph. The chance of precipitation during the day was 10%, and it has remained dry, with a total precipitation of 0 in. Tonight’s low is expected to drop to 73.6°F, with winds calming slightly to around 8 mph and a minimal chance of precipitation at 2%.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are projected to remain stable through the night.

Today's Details

High
88°F
Low
61°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
62%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
10% chance · 0 in
Now
76°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
5:40am
Sunset
7:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 88°F 61°F Overcast
Monday 89°F 65°F Overcast
Tuesday 90°F 68°F Overcast
Wednesday 75°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 68°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 78°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 81°F 67°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×