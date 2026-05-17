Home Weather 5/17/26: Clear Skies and 87.4 – High 88, Low 61.2, Winds Up...

5/17/26: Clear Skies and 87.4 – High 88, Low 61.2, Winds Up to 13.2, Chance of Precip 10% Today, Mainly Clear…

By
Source Staff
-

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 87.4°F and a wind speed of 11 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 88°F, while the low was 61.2°F. This evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 72°F, with winds calming to around 9.5 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is low at 2%, indicating mainly clear conditions.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.

Today's Details

High
88°F
Low
61°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
10% chance · 0 in
Now
87°F · feels 86°F
Sunrise
5:40am
Sunset
7:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 88°F 61°F Overcast
Monday 88°F 64°F Overcast
Tuesday 85°F 67°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 78°F 64°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 80°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 79°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate
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