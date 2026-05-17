5/17/26: Clear Skies and 87.4 – High 88, Low 61.2, Winds Up to 13.2, Chance of Precip 10% Today, Mainly Clear…

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 87.4°F and a wind speed of 11 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 88°F, while the low was 61.2°F. This evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 72°F, with winds calming to around 9.5 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is low at 2%, indicating mainly clear conditions.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.

Today's Details High 88°F Low 61°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 40% UV Index 7.9 (High) Precip 10% chance · 0 in Now 87°F · feels 86°F Sunrise 5:40am Sunset 7:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 88°F 61°F Overcast Monday 88°F 64°F Overcast Tuesday 85°F 67°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 78°F 64°F Rain showers: slight Friday 80°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 79°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate

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