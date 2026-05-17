5/17/26: Clear Skies and 87.4 – High 88, Low 61.2, Winds Up to 13.2, Chance of Precip 10% Today, Mainly Clear…

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 87.4°F and a wind speed of 11 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today.
Earlier today, the high reached 88°F, while the low was 61.2°F. This evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 72°F, with winds calming to around 9.5 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is low at 2%, indicating mainly clear conditions.
No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.
Today's Details
High
88°F
Low
61°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
10% chance · 0 in
Now
87°F · feels 86°F
Sunrise
5:40am
Sunset
7:47pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|88°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|88°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|85°F
|67°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|78°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|80°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|79°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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