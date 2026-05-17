5/17/26: Clear Skies with a High of 88 and Current Temp at 86; Mild Winds and Low Chance of Precipitation

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 86.5°F. Winds are blowing at 10.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead, today’s temperature is expected to reach a high of 88.3°F and dip to a low of 61.2°F overnight. Wind speeds may increase, reaching up to 13.2 mph during the day before calming to around 9.3 mph tonight. The chance of precipitation is low, with only a 10% probability today, decreasing to 2% this evening.
Tonight’s conditions are expected to remain mainly clear, with a low temperature of 71.8°F. Overall, the weather will remain stable, with no significant changes anticipated in the coming hours.
Today's Details
High
88°F
Low
61°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
10% chance · 0 in
Now
87°F · feels 89°F
Sunrise
5:40am
Sunset
7:47pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|88°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|89°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|85°F
|66°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|78°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|80°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|79°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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