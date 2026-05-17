5/17/26: Clear Skies with a High of 88 and Current Temp at 86; Mild Winds and Low Chance of Precipitation

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 86.5°F. Winds are blowing at 10.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead, today’s temperature is expected to reach a high of 88.3°F and dip to a low of 61.2°F overnight. Wind speeds may increase, reaching up to 13.2 mph during the day before calming to around 9.3 mph tonight. The chance of precipitation is low, with only a 10% probability today, decreasing to 2% this evening.

Tonight’s conditions are expected to remain mainly clear, with a low temperature of 71.8°F. Overall, the weather will remain stable, with no significant changes anticipated in the coming hours.

Today's Details High 88°F Low 61°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 37% UV Index 7.9 (High) Precip 10% chance · 0 in Now 87°F · feels 89°F Sunrise 5:40am Sunset 7:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 88°F 61°F Overcast Monday 89°F 63°F Overcast Tuesday 85°F 66°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 78°F 64°F Rain showers: slight Friday 80°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 79°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate

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