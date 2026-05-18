New Music this Week- May 18, 2026

1 Colton Dawson

Warner Records Nashville’s Colton Dawson storms onto the country scene with his highly anticipated toe-tapping, barn-burning debut single “Might Be In It.”

“I have always loved the instrumentation of early 90’s country records, so I wanted to tip my hat specifically to that with this first song,” said Colton Dawson, adding, “One of the biggest contributions to that instrumentation was the studio musicians who played on those records. Because of that, it was always a dream of mine to work with them. I had the signature lick just sitting in my voice memos for a few months before I brought it to some of my favorite co-writers: Roger Springer, Wyatt McCubbin, and Kenny Whitmire to write it. When we recorded the song, it was a huge honor to play it for Brent Mason in the studio and hear him play that lick, note for note.”

Take a listen here.