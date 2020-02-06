4 Lacrosse Must-Have’s to Start the Season

Lacrosse is starting again in Middle Tennessee and Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood has you covered for all of your must-have lacrosse needs this season.

Located at 1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350, Brentwood, TN (located two doors down from Barnes and Noble Booksellers.) Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood carries all of the protective gear, sticks and accessories you need to keep your lacrosse player on the field this season.

According to the National Collegiate Athletic Association, lacrosse is one of the fastest-growing sports in America at both the collegiate and high school level. Today, there are more than 450,000 lacrosse players in the country.

With its rapidly growing popularity, it is important to remember that lacrosse is a contact sport.