4 Lacrosse Must-Have’s to Start the Season

According to the National Collegiate Athletic Association, lacrosse is one of the fastest-growing sports in America at both the collegiate and high school level. Today, there are more than 450,000 lacrosse players in the country.
With its rapidly growing popularity, it is important to remember that lacrosse is a contact sport.
1Helmet
Lacrosse helmets protect players in two ways, they protect the player’s head and face from the ball and protect the player’s brain from harmful impacts. Like any contact sport, without a helmet, concussions can occur while playing lacrosse.
One of the easiest ways to reduce the likelihood of your playing getting a concussion is to invest in a helmet that fits properly. Some of the most well-known and reputable brands of lacrosse helmet is Cascade, Warrior and STX. Helmets should always have the NOCSAE stamp on the back to be ruled safe for play, as well as fit well.
2Arm Pads
Arm pads function similar to elbow pads. They’re designed to keep the forearm and elbow protected against contact and impacts from sticks, passes and shots from other players. A hard elbow cap protects the elbow from being fractured due to a hard impact.
3Shoulder Pads
Given the sport’s nature of hard impacts to the upper body, injuries to the shoulders, collarbones and ribs can occur.
Lacrosse shoulder pads are designed to protect the shoulders, ribs and collarbones with reinforced padding, while also not sacrificing player mobility. Shoulder pads are now being made with reinforced heart guards to protect against dangerous impacts to the heart.
4Gloves
Lacrosse gloves protect the player’s wrists, hands and fingers from impacts caused by stick-checking. Gloves come in two varieties: player gloves and goalie gloves. The difference between the two is that goalie gloves have a wider, extra-padded thumb to protect against impacts from hard shots on the goal.
Player gloves are similar, but without the extra padding on the thumbs. Gloves fasten with Velcro or a lace-system that tightens up the glove. Gloves are measured in both traditional sizes and numerical increments, with 13” being considered the largest size.
