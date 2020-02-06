JetBlue announced a series of schedule and route changes as the airline kicks off 2020 and prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary next month. With flights landing in a new Central American city, more flights in popular JetBlue markets and routes, and adjustments to Caribbean and West Coast flying, the moves allow the airline to play to its strengths and better meet customer demand while delivering long-term value to owners.

New Nonstop Flights Between Nashville and New York – JFK

JetBlue announced it is adding service from a third focus city to Nashville International Airport (BNA) with new nonstop flights between Music City and New York-JFK. Flights will operate twice daily starting April 28, 2020.

With attractions like the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame, frequent festivals and events, more than 120 live music venues and a growing food and arts scene, Nashville is regularly ranked as a top U.S. destination for travelers. The city is also home to one of the most diverse and fastest-growing economies in the region, with Nashville International Airport handling more than 11 million travelers annually.

“JetBlue’s new service to New York City is a welcome addition,” said Butch Spyridon, President and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “New York has become our number three market for visitation, and the direct service gives us an opportunity to grow one of the largest and best markets in the country.”

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Nashville (BNA)

Daily Beginning April 28 2020

JFK – BNA Flight #1073

8:00 a.m. – 9:39 a.m.

BNA – JFK Flight #1074

10:25 a.m. – 1:48 p.m.

JFK – BNA Flight #983

4:40 p.m. – 6:19 p.m.

BNA – JFK Flight #978

7:05 p.m. – 10:28 p.m.

JetBlue first launched flights in Nashville in 2016 with nonstop service between Tennessee’s capital city and both Boston and Fort Lauderdale.

Other JetBlue News….

JetBlue Launches New Service to Guatemala City’s La Aurora International Airport (GUA)

Nonstop flights will operate daily between Guatemala City and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), starting June 1, 2020 with seats available for purchase starting today.

Guatemala is set to become the 25th country served by JetBlue and advances the airline’s leadership position in Latin America and the Caribbean. With a mix of customers traveling between the U.S. and the Central American city to visit friends and relatives, as well as for leisure, Guatemala City builds on JetBlue’s success in the broader region and supports the airline’s ongoing focus city build out strategy in the Northeast.

JetBlue Expands Service to Montana’s Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN)

New nonstop service from New York-JFK and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) will operate on both a summer seasonal and winter seasonal schedule starting in June. New York flights will operate three times weekly or up to daily at various times throughout the seasons. Boston flights will operate twice weekly on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Schedule dates for the winter season will be announced as part of our next schedule extensions for the period.

The fastest-growing city in the state, Bozeman is a mecca of outdoor recreation and urban sophistication. Centrally located between the north and west entrances to Yellowstone National Park, and just a short drive to two world-class ski areas, Big Sky Resort and Bridger Bowl, accessing this incredible area is now easier than ever.

JetBlue will operate new Guatemala City, Bozeman and Nashville routes service using its Airbus A320 aircraft offering the airline’s award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (b); free Fly-Fi, the fastest broadband internet in the sky (c); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; free, live DIRECTV® programming and 100+ channels of SiriusXM® radio at every seat.

To enable the new city, multi-route expansions and frequency additions, JetBlue will redeploy aircraft by adding flights on some existing routes and reducing flights on others that are not meeting expectations.

Throughout 2020, JetBlue will increase flights on more than a half dozen popular routes during peak travel periods in New York, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Latin America and the Caribbean.

Read more about JetBlue’s changes for 2020.