PetPeople, a pet store offering natural foods and quality supplies for dogs and cats, will open its new Brentwood store on Feb 14th, a store representative said.

PetPeople is located at 225 Franklin Rd in the Hill Center Brentwood next to Puffy Muffin. The store is approximately 5,000 square feet.

Not believing that one size fits all, the store’s trained associates work with each individual family and pet to find the right products, food, and accessories. Their pet-focused products and services include food, supplies, washing stations and additional services that cater to the health and well-being of pets.

“We are eager to open our second PetPeople location in Tennessee, and are very excited about our new store in Hill Center Brentwood,” said Carrie McDermott, CEO of PetPeople in a release. “We feel we will be a great fit to the Brentwood community.”

PetPeople is currently hiring. Those interested in employment are can apply online here or in the store.

Other retailers that have recently opened in the Hill Center Brentwood include:

CycleBar opened its 2,402 square foot space on Sept. 3. Read our story here.

opened its 2,402 square foot space on Sept. 3. Clean Juice, the nation’s only certified organic juice bar, serving all organic juices, smoothies, acai bowls, Greenoa Bowls and cold press juices, opens its doors Sept. 21 in its 1,214 square foot space. This will be the second location for owners Leah and Shane Bowen. Their first location is at the Capitol View development in the Gulch.

the nation’s only certified organic juice bar, serving all organic juices, smoothies, acai bowls, Greenoa Bowls and cold press juices, opens its doors Sept. 21 in its 1,214 square foot space. This will be the second location for owners Leah and Shane Bowen. Their first location is at the Capitol View development in the Gulch. Drybar opened in October in its 1,450-square foot space that will include 10 styling chairs and all the signature elements that define the unique Drybar experience.

Recently announced to open this spring is Peace, Love, and Little Donuts and Scissors and Scotch.

About Hill Center

For more than 30 years, Hill Center Brentwood has been a Williamson County shopping destination. H.G. Hill Realty Company, a family-owned company for six generations, added to the property’s footprint with a $211 million mixed-use development spanning 17-acres at the intersection of Franklin Road and Maryland Way. As the company’s largest project in its 120-year history, the development will consist of 600,000 square feet of office, retail, and restaurant space in 10 buildings once fully developed. The mix of restaurants, shops, office and amenities create a true town center for the city of Brentwood as well as a sense of place to be enjoyed by the entire community. Visit hillcenterbrentwood.com for the complete listing of tenants and for leasing information.