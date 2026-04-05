4/5/26: Overcast Early, High 61 and Low 45.5, Slight Rain Expected

Currently at 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 49.1°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 8.2 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.

Today, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 61°F, dropping to a low of 45.5°F tonight. Winds could increase up to 14.1 mph during the day. There is a high chance of precipitation (93%) with an expected rainfall total of 0.2 inches, predominantly slight rain.

Tonight, the skies will clear leading to a decrease in wind speeds, which are expected to be up to 10.6 mph. Precipitation chances drop significantly to 0%.

Residents should prepare for wet conditions throughout the day before a clearer and calmer night settles in.

Today's Details High 61°F Low 46°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 6.6 (High) Precip 93% chance · 0.2 in Now 49°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:27am Sunset 7:12pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 61°F 46°F Rain: slight Monday 65°F 40°F Clear sky Tuesday 64°F 44°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 46°F Overcast Thursday 70°F 52°F Drizzle: light Friday 72°F 57°F Overcast Saturday 75°F 55°F Overcast

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