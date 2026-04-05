Home Weather 4/5/26: Overcast Early, High 61 and Low 45.5, Slight Rain Expected

4/5/26: Overcast Early, High 61 and Low 45.5, Slight Rain Expected

By
Source Staff
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Currently at 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 49.1°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 8.2 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.

Today, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 61°F, dropping to a low of 45.5°F tonight. Winds could increase up to 14.1 mph during the day. There is a high chance of precipitation (93%) with an expected rainfall total of 0.2 inches, predominantly slight rain.

Tonight, the skies will clear leading to a decrease in wind speeds, which are expected to be up to 10.6 mph. Precipitation chances drop significantly to 0%.

Residents should prepare for wet conditions throughout the day before a clearer and calmer night settles in.

Today's Details

High
61°F
Low
46°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
6.6 (High)
Precip
93% chance · 0.2 in
Now
49°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
6:27am
Sunset
7:12pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 61°F 46°F Rain: slight
Monday 65°F 40°F Clear sky
Tuesday 64°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 69°F 46°F Overcast
Thursday 70°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Friday 72°F 57°F Overcast
Saturday 75°F 55°F Overcast
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