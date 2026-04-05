4/5/26: Overcast Early, High 61 and Low 45.5, Slight Rain Expected

Currently at 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 49.1°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 8.2 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.
Today, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 61°F, dropping to a low of 45.5°F tonight. Winds could increase up to 14.1 mph during the day. There is a high chance of precipitation (93%) with an expected rainfall total of 0.2 inches, predominantly slight rain.
Tonight, the skies will clear leading to a decrease in wind speeds, which are expected to be up to 10.6 mph. Precipitation chances drop significantly to 0%.
Residents should prepare for wet conditions throughout the day before a clearer and calmer night settles in.
Today's Details
High
61°F
Low
46°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
6.6 (High)
Precip
93% chance · 0.2 in
Now
49°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
6:27am
Sunset
7:12pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|61°F
|46°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|65°F
|40°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|64°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|69°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|70°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|72°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|75°F
|55°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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