Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for March 9, 2026

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for March 9-13, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$600,000
|Witt Hill Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 46
|1812 Kara Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$365,000
|Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 137
|1800 Covey Rise Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$405,000
|Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 137
|1800 Covey Rise Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$768,560
|Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 129
|3202 Appian Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$710,000
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 138
|2039 Friendship Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$19,530,000
|Duplex Pb 77 Pg 10
|5221 Port Royal Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,125,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 128
|2015 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$368,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 41 Pg 98
|1058 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$900,000
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|7002 Thunderhead Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$339,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Pb 44 Pg 7
|4015 Clinton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$570,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110
|2786 Iroquois Dr
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$540,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 52
|2710 Lydia Ct
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$540,000
|Buckner Place Pb 12 Pg 28
|2863 Windy Way
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$559,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2722 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,227,700
|Parsons Valley Sec2 Pb 87 Pg 72
|5129 Barton Alley
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,250,000
|Robinson Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$789,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b Pb 67 Pg 126
|2645 Paddock Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$849,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4e Pb 62 Pg 9
|2380 Stockwood Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$729,990
|Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 58
|2076 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,119,990
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|3993 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$403,950
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 203
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,495,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3218 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$500,000
|Buckner Place Pb 13 Pg 119
|2841 Pedigo Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$855,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 41
|3104 Hazelton Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,460,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81
|2240 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$475,000
|James Manor
|2752 Critz Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
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