Home Real Estate Property Transfers Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for March 9, 2026

Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for March 9, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for March 9-13, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$600,000Witt Hill Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 461812 Kara CtSpring Hill37174
$365,000Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 1371800 Covey Rise CtSpring Hill37174
$405,000Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 1371800 Covey Rise CtSpring Hill37174
$768,560Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 1293202 Appian WaySpring Hill37174
$710,000Brixworth Ph4 Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 1382039 Friendship DrSpring Hill37174
$19,530,000Duplex Pb 77 Pg 105221 Port Royal RdSpring Hill37174
$1,125,000Autumn Ridge Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 1282015 Autumn Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$368,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 41 Pg 981058 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$900,000August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 127002 Thunderhead WaySpring Hill37174
$339,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Pb 44 Pg 74015 Clinton LnSpring Hill37174
$570,000Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 1102786 Iroquois DrThompson Station37179
$540,000Cameron Farms Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 522710 Lydia CtThompson Station37179
$540,000Buckner Place Pb 12 Pg 282863 Windy WayThompson Station37179
$559,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282722 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$1,227,700Parsons Valley Sec2 Pb 87 Pg 725129 Barton AlleyThompsons Station37179
$4,250,000Robinson RdThompsons Station37179
$789,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b Pb 67 Pg 1262645 Paddock Park DrThompsons Station37179
$849,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec4e Pb 62 Pg 92380 Stockwood TrlThompsons Station37179
$729,990Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 582076 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$1,119,990Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 783993 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$403,950Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 203Thompsons Station37179
$1,495,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363218 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$500,000Buckner Place Pb 13 Pg 1192841 Pedigo PlThompsons Station37179
$855,000Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 413104 Hazelton DrThompsons Station37179
$1,460,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 812240 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$475,000James Manor2752 Critz LnThompsons Station37179

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