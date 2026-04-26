4/25/26: Mainly Clear Tonight with Low of 65 and Wind at 6 mph; High Reached 78 and Low Was 61 Earlier Today.

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 67.5°F with a light wind from the south at 3.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded. The skies are mainly clear this evening.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 77.5°F and a low of 60.6°F, with a maximum wind speed of 6.9 mph. The chance of precipitation was moderate at 16%, but no rain fell throughout the day. As we move into tonight, the forecast indicates a low of 64.9°F, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 6.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 10%, continuing the mainly clear conditions.
There are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for Williamson County at this time. Weather conditions will remain stable into the night, with pleasant temperatures expected.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|78°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|83°F
|60°F
|Fog
|Monday
|85°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|74°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|69°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|66°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|62°F
|47°F
|Overcast
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