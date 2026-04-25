4/25/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 77.9, Low of 60.6; Wind at 6 mph, No Precipitation Today

In Williamson County at 5:05 PM, the temperature is 77.9°F with a light wind from the southeast at 6 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and conditions are currently partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 77.9°F and saw a low of 60.6°F. As for tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 62.8°F, with winds calming slightly to around 5.5 mph. The sky will remain overcast, with a chance of precipitation at 14%.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 61°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 7.3 (High) Precip 16% chance · 0 in Now 78°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 6:01am Sunset 7:29pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 78°F 61°F Overcast Sunday 83°F 57°F Fog Monday 78°F 59°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 78°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 73°F 59°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 65°F 48°F Overcast Friday 62°F 44°F Overcast

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