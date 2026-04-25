4/25/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 77.9, Low of 60.6; Wind at 6 mph, No Precipitation Today

In Williamson County at 5:05 PM, the temperature is 77.9°F with a light wind from the southeast at 6 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and conditions are currently partly cloudy.
Earlier today, the area reached a high of 77.9°F and saw a low of 60.6°F. As for tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 62.8°F, with winds calming slightly to around 5.5 mph. The sky will remain overcast, with a chance of precipitation at 14%.
No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.
Today's Details
High
78°F
Low
61°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
16% chance · 0 in
Now
78°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
6:01am
Sunset
7:29pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|78°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|83°F
|57°F
|Fog
|Monday
|78°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|78°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|73°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|65°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|62°F
|44°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter