Photo of the Day: April 26, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG) signs acclaimed multi-No. 1 songwriter Jonathan Gamble and Dove Award-winning-producer and songwriter Jordan Sapp to an exclusive publishing agreement. With a combined track record spanning multiple genres—including No. 1 radio hits, viral songs, and billions of streams—Gamble and Sapp bring a powerful blend of versatility, proven success, and forward-thinking creativity to the company.

Pictured (l-r): Garrett Davis (sr. vice president A&R), Jonathan Gamble (writer), Katie Barolak (sr. director, creative publishing), Terryl Padilla (sr. director, creative publishing), Jordan Sapp (writer), David Gutekunst (executive vice president, publishing)

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

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