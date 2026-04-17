4/17/26: Clear Skies and Afternoon High of 83, Low Tonight of 68 with Light Drizzle Earlier, Winds Up to 13.6 mph

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 83.5°F. Wind is reported at 9.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 83.5°F while the low was 56.3°F. Winds were expected to peak at 13.6 mph, accompanied by a 52% chance of light drizzle, although the total precipitation measured was minimal at 0.01 in. As we move into tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 68.4°F, with wind speeds decreasing to 9.1 mph and a low precipitation chance of just 1%.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County. Conditions are expected to remain clear through the evening, providing a pleasant atmosphere for outdoor activities.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 56°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 42% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 52% chance · 0.01 in Now 83°F · feels 82°F Sunrise 6:11am Sunset 7:22pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 83°F 56°F Drizzle: light Saturday 70°F 47°F Rain: heavy Sunday 65°F 41°F Overcast Monday 72°F 45°F Clear sky Tuesday 75°F 51°F Overcast Wednesday 78°F 53°F Partly cloudy Thursday 80°F 56°F Partly cloudy

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