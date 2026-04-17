4/17/26: Clear Skies and Afternoon High of 83, Low Tonight of 68 with Light Drizzle Earlier, Winds Up to 13.6 mph

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 83.5°F. Wind is reported at 9.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
Earlier today, the high reached 83.5°F while the low was 56.3°F. Winds were expected to peak at 13.6 mph, accompanied by a 52% chance of light drizzle, although the total precipitation measured was minimal at 0.01 in. As we move into tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 68.4°F, with wind speeds decreasing to 9.1 mph and a low precipitation chance of just 1%.
There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County. Conditions are expected to remain clear through the evening, providing a pleasant atmosphere for outdoor activities.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|83°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|70°F
|47°F
|Rain: heavy
|Sunday
|65°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|72°F
|45°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|75°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|78°F
|53°F
|Partly cloudy
|Thursday
|80°F
|56°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
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