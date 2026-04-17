Bojangles Launches Bo’s Chicken Rippers

Bojangles is putting a new spin on how fans enjoy their chicken with the introduction of Bo’s Chicken Rippers, a bold, hand-breaded, limited-time offering designed to be ripped and dipped. More Eat & Drink News

What Are Bo’s Chicken Rippers?

Bo’s Chicken Rippers feature Bo Bites, hand-breaded chicken tender bites cooked to perfection, served in warm and soft Martin’s Sweet Party Potato Rolls. Each slider is designed to be interactive, inviting fans to rip one off and dip it into one of Bojangles’ signature sauces. The concept represents Bojangles’ take on the slider format, with versatility built in so guests can enjoy them as a snackable add-on, part of a combo or as the centerpiece of a meal.

Which Dipping Sauces Pair With Bo’s Chicken Rippers?

Bojangles offers its full lineup of Southern-inspired dipping sauces to accompany the new rippers, including:

Honey Mustard

House-Made Ranch

Peach Honey Pepper

The Peach Honey Pepper and House-Made Buttermilk Ranch sauces were added to the menu last year and have driven strong customer response.

How Can Fans Get a Free Bo’s Chicken Rippers Combo?

To celebrate the launch, Bojangles is partnering with popular content creator Joseph “JoeWo” Wohala. For a limited time at participating locations, fans can use the promo code JOEWO in the Bojangles app to redeem a free Bo’s Chicken Rippers Combo with a Mountain Dew, with the purchase of a Bo’s Chicken Rippers combo.

Where Can You Order Bo’s Chicken Rippers?

Guests can order Bo’s Chicken Rippers in-store, through the Bojangles app for pickup or delivery, or via third-party delivery services. For more information or to find a location nearby, visit Bojangles.com.

Source: Restaurant News