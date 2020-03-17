3 Trending Design Styles To Try

By
Donna Vissman
-

If you’re interested in trying a new style in your home, take a look at these three design trends Carpet One says hits the top of the list. From Instagram feeds to favorite home décor stores, it’s hard to miss the increasing popularity of these three styles. Each style is unique in look and feel; Carpet One has picked their favorite furniture and décor items to help you achieve the aesthetic of your choice in your home.

1Unrefined Elegance

photo by Carpet OneProducts Featured: Flooring available at Carpet One Floor & Home – Hearth Stone Solid Hardwood in Black Canyon, Patterned Area Rug – 100% Wool Area Rug from Banaras Collection by Momeni, Grey Runner – 100% Wool Runner from Belhi Collection by Momeni, Dafina 3 Light Pendant by Uttermost, Encore Counter Stool in Natural by Uttermost, Florian Canvas Art by Renwil, Streamline Gray Pillow Cover by Chloe and Olive, Legacy Basket Vase by Uttermost, Soman Throw by Renw

Equal parts casual and chic, this popular style is built on a foundation of raw, unrefined materials. Sun-bleached woods, woven wools, textured cottons, and natural fibers provide the basis for furniture, flooring, lighting, décor, and beyond. The approachable look is perfect for those who prefer a more subdued palette but also appreciate design that’s rich in texture and detail.

2 Marble Meets Concrete

photo from Carpet One-Products Featured: Flooring available at Carpet One Floor & Home – Hayden Marble Mosaic Tile by Soci Inc., Newport Glazed Porcelain Tile by Emser Tile, Cryptic Area Rug in Beige- Champagne by Couristan, Velluto Beige Pillow Cover by Chloe and Olive, Devlin Clock by Renwil, Mendota Pendant by Uttermost, Wates Outdoor Bench by Currey and Company, Montoya Table Lamp by Renwil

Although cut from different cloths, marble and concrete are both gaining popularity in the world of interiors. Concrete, a relatively new concept in residential design, is being used in a variety of finishes and formats throughout the home from flooring to fixtures. The unexpected material offers a fresh, surprising aesthetic built to stand the test of time. Marble, while certainly not a new concept in interiors, is popping up in smaller, more attainable formats, like simple, affordable accessories

3Modern Take on Old-World

photo by Carpet One-Products Featured: Flooring available at Carpet One Floor & Home – Shelby Lane Pine Waterproof Hardwood in Phantom, Caballo Dorado Sculpture by Uttermost, Jaipur Geranium Red Pillow Cover by Chloe and Olive, Stride Chandelier by Quoizel, Sardenya Throw by Renwil, Zadie 2 Door Cabinet by Uttermost, 100% Bamboo Silk Area Rug Solitaire Collection in Copper by Kaleen

Characterized by rich pigments, stately design elements, and luxurious textiles, the resurgence of old-world design has begun with a new, modern feel. The bold and worldly look can offer striking contrast and character among more mainstream elements already in the home. Consider incorporating velvet throw pillows, a decorative iron or metal-clad mirror, a grand chandelier, or a handwoven rug to achieve the look and feel of age-old sophistication.

——————————————————————————————————

This article is brought to you by McCall’s Carpet One.

McCall’s Carpet One, 232 Franklin Rd, is Franklin’s locally-owned carpet, flooring & tile center with free estimates and local installation of carpet, hardwood flooring, kitchen and bath tile – plus furniture and appliances by DT McCall’s in the back! Everything home, all in one place – all at great, low prices!
Visit McCall’s low-budget showroomon Franklin Rd next to The Factory in Franklin, or click for a free in-home estimate.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here