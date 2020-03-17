3 Trending Design Styles To Try

If you’re interested in trying a new style in your home, take a look at these three design trends Carpet One says hits the top of the list. From Instagram feeds to favorite home décor stores, it’s hard to miss the increasing popularity of these three styles. Each style is unique in look and feel; Carpet One has picked their favorite furniture and décor items to help you achieve the aesthetic of your choice in your home.
1Unrefined Elegance
Equal parts casual and chic, this popular style is built on a foundation of raw, unrefined materials. Sun-bleached woods, woven wools, textured cottons, and natural fibers provide the basis for furniture, flooring, lighting, décor, and beyond. The approachable look is perfect for those who prefer a more subdued palette but also appreciate design that’s rich in texture and detail.
2 Marble Meets Concrete
Although cut from different cloths, marble and concrete are both gaining popularity in the world of interiors. Concrete, a relatively new concept in residential design, is being used in a variety of finishes and formats throughout the home from flooring to fixtures. The unexpected material offers a fresh, surprising aesthetic built to stand the test of time. Marble, while certainly not a new concept in interiors, is popping up in smaller, more attainable formats, like simple, affordable accessories
3Modern Take on Old-World
Characterized by rich pigments, stately design elements, and luxurious textiles, the resurgence of old-world design has begun with a new, modern feel. The bold and worldly look can offer striking contrast and character among more mainstream elements already in the home. Consider incorporating velvet throw pillows, a decorative iron or metal-clad mirror, a grand chandelier, or a handwoven rug to achieve the look and feel of age-old sophistication.
