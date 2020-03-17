Ryan Tannehill Gets Long-term Extension From Titans

The Tennessee Titans agreed on terms on a new multi-year extension with quarterback Ryan Tannehill that will keep him the team’s starter for the foreseeable future, a league source confirmed to TitanInsider.com.

Tannehill had been scheduled to head into unrestricted free agency, and there had been lots of speculation that the Titans would have interest in New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, if he entered free agency, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN tweeted out terms of the contract extension.

Ryan Tannehill has agreed to terms on a new four-year contract with the Titans, per source. Here’s the numbers: $118m total

$29.5m average per year

$62m full guarantee

$91m total guarantee BIG deal for Tannehill! — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 15, 2020

Tannehill, 31, came to the Titans last off-season in a trade with the Miami Dolphins along with a sixth-round pick and in exchange for a fourth-round choice. Tannehill was acquired to be a backup to Marcus Mariota, who had a history of injuries.

But when Mariota and the offense struggled through the early part of the season, Tannehill was inserted into the lineup after Tennessee began the year 2-4.

Tannehill immediately jump-started the Titans offense, and the eighth-year pro enjoyed a career year, completing 201 of 286 passes for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2019.

Tannehill also helped the Titans to the AFC Championship Game, and threw two first-half touchdown passes in a divisional round upset of the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens.

The veteran quarterback completed 70.3 percent of his passes and averaged a league-best 9.6 yards per attempt.

Tannehill’s new deal take the Titans out of the running for Brady, who had strong ties to Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson from their time in New England. There had been plenty of speculation that Nashville could become a destination for Brady if he left the Patriots, where he has spent his entire 20-year NFL career.

