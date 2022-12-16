3 Things to Know Before the Titans Play the Chargers

The Titans (7-6) travel to Los Angeles this Sunday to face the Chargers (7-6) on CBS at 3:25 PM.

These Two Franchises Have Been Playing Each Other Since 1960

The Chargers and then Oilers first played in the 1960 season. LA leads the all-time series with a record of 28-18-1. The Titans won their last matchup in 2019 but have are 2-3 in their last five games.

Justin Herbert has Been Solid at Home This Year

The Chargers quarterback has tossed nine touchdowns and thrown for 1,754 yards at SoFi Stadium. This could be a problem for the injured Titans defense on Sunday.

The Titans Haven’t Lost in Three in a Row Since 2018

Mike Vrabel’s first year as the Titans coach was the last time they lost three weeks in a row. During that season they broke their streak by beating the Cowboys in Dallas.