Here’s the Most Popular Christmas Song in Tennessee

What is your favorite Christmas song? FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to find the most popular Christmas song in every state. They also surveyed more than 1,200 U.S. adults on the most annoying Christmas songs.

Of the 26 Christmas songs evaluated from last year’s Christmas Billboard Hot 100, 18 different songs were most popular in at least one U.S. state.

The 1953 classic “Santa Baby,” sung by the legendary Eartha Kitt, was the most popular song in eight different states. That’s the most states of any song on the list.

Three other songs took the top spot in at least five states: “Jingle Bell Rock,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad.”

But what is the most popular song for Tennessee? That would be – “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

The number one most annoying song (according to survey respondents) might surprise you. It’s Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” followed by “The Chipmunk Song, Christmas Don’t Be Late.”

One song that feels unavoidable at Christmastime is Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.” It climbed to first on the Billboard Hot 100 during each of the past three Christmas seasons.

Despite its massive overall popularity, this song wasn’t the most popular song in any state (according to Google Trends). But it was named the most annoying Christmas song in the survey, which may mean people feel the song is overplayed during the holidays. See the top ten most annoying songs list below.