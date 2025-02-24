$170,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot Winner in Old Hickory

OLD HICKORY – A lucky Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Old Hickory won the game’s jackpot of $170,000 from the drawing held Friday night, Feb. 21, 2025.

The winning ticket was sold at Marathon, 15333 Lebanon Rd. in Old Hickory.

Daily Tennessee Jackpot is a Tennessee-only game with drawings held every day. Tickets are just a dollar per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $7.7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $21.1 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $2 billion in commissions.

Source: TN Lottery

