Williamson County New Business Licenses for Feb. 24, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for February 14-24, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.

DateBusiness NameProductAddress
2/14/2025Arbor Intel LlcPlant Health Care/consultingNew Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station Tn
2/15/2025Cenzano Llc Dba C E C The LabelFashion BrandWoodford Dr Fairview Tn
2/20/2025Come What May Calligraphy + Creative LlcCalligraphy & Design ServicesNolensville Rd Nolensville Tn
2/14/2025Custom Cowgirl Designs LlcCustom Cogirl Hat CraftAspen Grove Dr Apt Franklin Tn
2/15/2025Gussys Farm Stand LlcDog And Cat SupplementsPublic Square Ste Franklin Tn
2/20/2025La VioletteAestheticianMaryland Way Suite Brentwood Tn
2/14/2025Orders From The General LlcConsultingKings Camp Pass Arrington Tn
2/15/2025Paula's Massage MagicMassage TherapyMaryland Way Brentwood Tn
2/24/2025Phoenix Artistry By Cashield NorshayEyebrow EnhancementMoores Ln # Ste Brentwood Tn
2/19/2025ProantraData And AnalyticsLionsgate Way Thompsons Station Tn
2/24/2025River Crossing Inc Dba PlumbingproPlumbing ServicesConfederate Drive Franklin Tn
2/21/2025Robert B Johnson JrOn Board CourierTurning Wheel Lane Franklin Tn
2/14/2025Splendere Cleaning LlcJanitorial ServiceDowns Blvd Unit Franklin Tn
