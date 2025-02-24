The Rhea Lana’s of Franklin Semi-annual Children’s Consignment Sale Begins

The Rhea Lana’s of Franklin semi-annual children’s consignment sale is here. This event is the perfect opportunity to score amazing deals on gently used clothing, toys, baby gear, and more.

The Rhea Lana’s sale takes place from February 23-27, with special discounts starting on the 26th. You can find the sale location at the old Toys R Us building, 1735 Galleria Blvd, between Gabe’s and the Electronic Express store, across from Target in Cool Springs.

Rhea Lana’s is beloved by families in the Franklin area for its incredible selection and organized, friendly shopping experience. Over 2,000 local families will be selling thousands of high-quality, gently used items at unbeatable prices. You’ll find everything from newborn to teen clothing and shoes, as well as toys, books, maternity wear, and so much more.

See you at the sale! Get ready to score some amazing deals on all the items your family needs.

