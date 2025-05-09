12 Restaurants to Treat Mom This Mother’s Day 2025

Finding the perfect spot to honor the woman who has given you so much isn’t just about good food—it’s about creating a memorable experience filled with warmth, laughter, and love. Here is a list of places that offer brunch and dinner.

Amerigo

1920 West End Avenue, Nashville

1656 Westgate Circle, Brentwood

Amerigo will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (with the exception of the Nashville location opening at 10:30 a.m.) for moms and family to get their brunch, lunch or dinner fix from the local Italian favorite. Treat the moms in your life to a glass of vino and a slice of tiramisu this Mother’s Day.

Make your reservations at https://amerigo.net/nashville/reservations/

or https://amerigo.net/brentwood/reservations/

Carne Mare Nashville

300 12th Avenue S, Nashville

Carne Mare will be open for Sunday brunch on Mother’s Day, offering a special menu from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The holiday menu begins with Mimosas and Bellinis prepared tableside and continues with notable dishes like Bluefin Tuna with lemon zabaglione and shaved bottarga,Chophouse Benedict with smoked salmon and citrus hollandaise, Panel al Latte French Toastwith whipped ricotta and a 7oz prime New York Strip and Eggs. To reserve a table in celebration of the female role model in your life.

Make a reservation – visit www.carnemarenashville.com.

Char

3988 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville

Char will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for moms and family to get lunch, lunch or dinner on their special day. Char will feature a live jazz band all day.

Make your reservation today at https://nashville.charrestaurant.com/reservations/.

etch Franklin

230 Franklin Road, Franklin

etch Franklin will be open on Mother’s Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Treat the moms in your life to a delicious meal consisting of specialty brunch, lunch or dinner items.

Make your reservation at https://etchrestaurant.com/franklin/reservations/.

Karrington Rowe

330 Franklin Road, Brentwood

Stop by Karrington Rowe for a decadent brunch on Mother’s Day! The newest Brentwood staple will offer brunch favorites including Creme’ Brulé French Toast, Shakshuka, omelets and more.

Make a reservation here, available from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Scout’s Pub

158 Front Street, Franklin

This Mother’s Day, cheers to the mothers in your life with Scout’s Pub’s limited edition Hibiscus Mimosa.

Mother’s Day Brunch with Van Leeuwen at The Restaurant at W Nashville

300 12th Avenue S, Nashville

Visit The Restaurant at W Nashville this Mother’s Day for a one day pop up from Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. The popular ice cream shop, opening in Gulch later this month, will scoop fan-favorite flavors Black Cherry Chip and Vanilla Bean topped with Rainbow Spr

inkles during brunch. Guests can also experience the brunch buffet featuring a Seafood Tower, Carving Station and all the brunch favorites like Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders, Blueberry French Toast and Bacon & Spinach Quiche, plus bottomless mimosas and Bl

oody Mary’s to keep the celebrations for Mom going.

Book a reservation here, available 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Mother’s Day High Tea at White Limozeen

101 20th Avenue N, Nashville

Sunday, May 11 starting at 10 a.m. (seating until 2 p.m.)

Join the White Limozeen team this Mother’s Day for a charming high tea service featuring gourmet teas, tea sandwiches, and specialty crafted cocktails. Tickets can be purchased on Resy here and include the selection of teas, a tea sandwich tower, and one cocktail at $85 per person.

Gaylord Springs Golf Links

18 Springhouse Lane, Nashville

Mother’s Day Brunch at Gaylord Springs Golf Links on Sunday, May 11 from 10:00a.m. until 2:00p.m. Guests can indulge inside the clubhouse while enjoying views of the pristine Scottish links style golf course surrounded by stunning natural scenery. The brunch features a variety of individual hot and chilled stations displaying dishes like omelets, pastries, carved meats, seasonal salads, desserts, kid-friendly options, and much more

Pricing: Adults – $102.56, Children (Five-10 years old) – $54.16, Children (four and under) eat free with adult purchase. Pricing includes tax and service charge.

Reservations are required; click here to purchase tickets.

Twelve Thirty Club

550 Broadway, Nashville

The Twelve Thirty Club, restauranteur Sam Fox’s one-of-a-kind, multi-faceted dining and music destination on Upper Broadway, will celebrate Mother’s Day by offering a special prix-fixe brunch on the Rooftop on Sunday, May 11, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Guests can treat mom to a decadent three-course brunch while enjoying springtime in Nashville and dazzling downtown views.

The prix-fixe Mother’s Day Brunch will be available for $85++ per person.

Make a reservation for the Rooftop can be made here.

Hermitage Hotel

231 6th Avenue N, Nashville

Mother’s Day Brunch and Grand Buffet – Sunday, May 11 l $105 per adult; $55 per child (ages 5 to 12); under 5 complimentary Celebrate Mother’s Day at The Hermitage Hotel lobby for an indulgent Mother’s Day Brunch and Grand Buffet. Guests can enjoy oven-fresh Danish Pastries, Mini Croissants, A la Carte Omelets’, Classic Caesar, Ahi Tuna & King Salmon Poke Bowls and more.

Make a reservation here.

Southall Farm & Inn

2200 Osage Loop, Franklin

Celebrate Mother’s Day Brunch at Southall, where farm-fresh flavors and heartfelt moments come together in a beautiful setting. Whether gathering with family or raising a toast to the incredible mothers in your life, this special brunch is a perfect way to honor the day.

Make a reservation here.

