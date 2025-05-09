Dunkin’ Brews Up Mother’s Day Rewards

This Mother’s Day, we’re making it easy to give Mom the VIP treatment with offerings made just for her. From free delivery to a night out enjoying All You Can Eat wings, we’re serving up deals to make her Sunday special.

Calling all Dunkin’ Rewards members***! Celebrate Mother’s Day with $2 10-count MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats through May 15. Plus, earn 3x reward points on Half Dozen or Dozen Donuts and 25 or 50-count MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats on Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11.

Bringing Mom breakfast in bed? Don’t sleep on the $6 Meal Deal.

***Limit 1 per member. Additional charges, terms, and exclusions may apply. Participation may vary.

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email