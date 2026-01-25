1/25/26: Severe Winter Storm Warning in Middle Tennessee, Icy Conditions with 30°F

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 0 to 10 below expected. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight Sunday Night to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Winter Storm Warning * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation including significant icing. Additional ice accumulations around one half of an inch. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible.

A Severe Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Middle Tennessee until 6 PM CST today, including Williamson County. Current conditions as of 4:50 AM show light freezing rain with a temperature of 30.6°F and winds at 10.6 mph. Precipitation measured at 0.02 inches.

Today, expect ongoing severe winter conditions with a high of 31.5°F and winds increasing to 15.5 mph. Precipitation is a certainty with a total expected accumulation reaching 1.82 inches, including slight snowfall. Significant icing is occurring, with additional ice accumulations around half an inch forecasted, leading to hazardous conditions.

Tonight, the temperature will drop significantly to a low of 14.2°F with lighter winds up to 10.1 mph. The precipitation chance will decrease dramatically to 2%, under an overcast sky.

Residents should prepare for continued severe impacts including power outages and potential tree damage due to the ice accumulation. Travel may become impossible in some areas. Alongside the winter storm warning, a Minor Cold Weather Advisory is also in effect, urging extra precautions against the cold temperatures.

Today's Details High 31°F Low 14°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 98% UV Index 1.3 (Low) Precip 100% chance · 1.82 in Now 31°F · feels 22°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 5:06pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 31°F 14°F Snow fall: slight Monday 17°F -1°F Overcast Tuesday 28°F -10°F Overcast Wednesday 25°F 4°F Fog Thursday 25°F -0°F Overcast Friday 28°F 6°F Fog Saturday 22°F -10°F Overcast

