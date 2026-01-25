Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Dec. 29, 2025

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for December 29, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$397,485
|1081 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,061,968
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|213 Tahoe Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$905,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|313 Deep Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$582,820
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|469 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$574,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|463 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$399,940
|1079 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$624,821
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|465 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$624,545
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|467 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$434,560
|1077 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,175,000
|Woodside Pb 34 Pg 92
|4965 Smithson Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$607,040
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|456 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,420,695
|Tanyard Springs Commercial Pb 40 Pg 135
|4837 Main St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$958,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 4 Pb 40 Pg 83
|1308 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$669,990
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|671 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$614,419
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|462 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$560,000
|Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109
|2015 Keene Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$862,400
|June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143
|105 Cardiff Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$640,000
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|458 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$826,100
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|316 Huron Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$480,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 10-b Pb 34 Pg 30
|2070 Dinan Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$700,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26
|4019 Fremantle Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,416,500
|Littlebury Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 87
|3313 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Sta
|37179
|$587,500
|Tollgate Village Townhomes Pb 4321 Pg 554
|1036 Rochelle Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,066,805
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|217 Tahoe Alley
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$446,125
|1085 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,436,257
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5093 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$592,000
|2101 Branford Place 201
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$185,000
|Newport Meadows Pb 36 Pg 118
|403 Newport Meadows Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$232,200
|Newport Meadows Pb 36 Pg 118
|403 Newport Meadows Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$405,575
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 304
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$269,900
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 202
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$249,650
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 102
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$254,225
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 106
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$327,400
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 103
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$269,900
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 302
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$439,525
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 305
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$825,000
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2189 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,463,326
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5085 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,370,996
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5104 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$460,000
|Towne Village @ Tollgate
|2017 Bungalow Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
