Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Dec. 29, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for December 29, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$397,4851081 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$1,061,968June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29213 Tahoe AlleySpring Hill37174
$905,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29313 Deep Creek DrSpring Hill37174
$582,820Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142469 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$574,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142463 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$399,9401079 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$624,821Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142465 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$624,545Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142467 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$434,5601077 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$1,175,000Woodside Pb 34 Pg 924965 Smithson RdSpring Hill37174
$607,040Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142456 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$2,420,695Tanyard Springs Commercial Pb 40 Pg 1354837 Main StSpring Hill37174
$958,000Spring Hill Place Sec 4 Pb 40 Pg 831308 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$669,990Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143671 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$614,419Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142462 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$560,000Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 1092015 Keene CirSpring Hill37174
$862,400June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143105 Cardiff DrSpring Hill37174
$640,000Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142458 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$826,100June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29316 Huron DrSpring Hill37174
$480,000Wyngate Est Ph 10-b Pb 34 Pg 302070 Dinan CtSpring Hill37174
$700,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 264019 Fremantle CirSpring Hill37174
$1,416,500Littlebury Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 873313 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Sta37179
$587,500Tollgate Village Townhomes Pb 4321 Pg 5541036 Rochelle AveThompsons Station37179
$1,066,805June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29217 Tahoe AlleyThompsons Station37179
$446,1251085 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$1,436,257Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685093 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$592,0002101 Branford Place 201Thompsons Station37179
$185,000Newport Meadows Pb 36 Pg 118403 Newport Meadows CirThompsons Station37179
$232,200Newport Meadows Pb 36 Pg 118403 Newport Meadows CirThompsons Station37179
$405,575Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 304Thompsons Station37179
$269,900Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 202Thompsons Station37179
$249,650Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 102Thompsons Station37179
$254,225Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 106Thompsons Station37179
$327,400Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 103Thompsons Station37179
$269,900Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 302Thompsons Station37179
$439,525Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 305Thompsons Station37179
$825,000Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122189 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$1,463,326Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685085 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$1,370,996Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685104 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$460,000Towne Village @ Tollgate 2017 Bungalow DrThompsons Station37179

