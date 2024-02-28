Zaxby’s Offers BOGO Free Big Zax Snak Meal for Nashville SC Home Games

February 23, 2024 – Zaxby’s enters its third year of partnership with Nashville SC . This year, the partnership has evolved to drive even more excitement for Nashville SC fans! On home gamedays, Zaxby’s will be offering a BOGO Free Big Zax Snak Meal with promo code NSCZAX24. This offer will be available online only all season long at participating stores!

To redeem this exclusive offer, Nashville SC fans must enter code NSCZAX24 when they order online to receive the BOGO Free Big Zax Snak Meal. Fans who have entered the code will automatically receive the offer on all following home gamedays! Offer code only valid online on home gamedays at participating locations.*

*This offer is for one (1) Free Big Zax Snak Meal with purchase of a Big Zax Snak Meal reward and is valid for online orders today only. How To Redeem Online: You must be logged into your account either on the Zaxby’s app or Zaxbys.com. Once in your account, add 2 Big Zax Snaks both with Regular Fries & a Small Drink, and then apply the Buy One, Get One Big Zax Snak Reward where shown. The amount of one (1) Big Zax Snak Meal will be deducted when you complete your online checkout. For All Orders: Offer is unique to Zax Rewardz account and redeemable 1 time for one (1) Free Big Zax Snak Meal with purchase of one (1) Big Zax Snak Meal. Valid only at participating Zaxby’s locations. For a list of participating locations, visit https://www.zaxbys.com/news-media/Zaxbys-continues-Nashville-SC-partnership. Redemption is subject to availability. You must place, complete, and pick up your order before the reward expires. May not be combined with other offers, coupons, or discounts. Not transferable. No doubling. No duplication. No substitutions for other menu items. Additional restrictions may apply; see the Zax Rewardz Terms and Conditions in your account on the Zaxby’s app for details.

Below is a list of all participating locations:

1900 N. JACKSON STREET TULLAHOMA TN 37388

995 INDUSTRIAL BLVD SMYRNA TN 37167

4002 FORT CAMPBELL BLVD. HOPKINSVILLE KY 42240

118 NORTH ANDERSON LANE HENDERSONVILLE TN 37075

5228 NOLENSVILLE PIKE NASHVILLE TN 37211

4115 LEBANON PIKE HERMITAGE TN 37076

2678 SOUTH CHURCH STREET MURFREESBORO TN 37127

905 OLD FORT PKWY MURFREESBORO TN 37129

1221 FORTRESS BLVD. MURFREESBORO TN 37129

2890 S. RUTHERFORD BLVD. MURFREESBORO TN 37130

1201 MURFREESBORO ROAD FRANKLIN TN 37067

471 OLD HICKORY BLVD BRENTWOOD TN 37027

2228 GALLATIN PIKE NORTH MADISON TN 37115

2909 DECHERD BLVD WINCHESTER TN 37398

2131 HILLSBORO BLVD MANCHESTER TN 37355

8000 HWY 100 NASHVILLE TN 37221

320 BIG MAC DRIVE COOKEVILLE TN 38506

395 W. JACKSON STREET COOKEVILLE TN 38501

719 SOUTH MOUNT JULIET RD. MOUNT JULIET TN 37122

102 LOWE’S DRIVE DICKSON TN 37055

638 S. CUMBERLAND STREET LEBANON TN 37087

915 BELL ROAD ANTIOCH TN 37013

447 HIGHWAY 109 N LEBANON TN 37090

580 VILLAGE GREEN DRIVE GALLATIN TN 37066

2241 MURFREESBORO PIKE NASHVILLE TN 37241

3872 TRENTON RD CLARKSVILLE TN 37040

2119 LOWES DR. CLARKSVILLE TN 37040

1694 FORT CAMPBELL BLVD CLARKSVILLE TN 37042

101 PALMER DRIVE SHELBYVILLE TN 37160

1902 CHARLOTTE AVENUE NASHVILLE TN 37203

1551 NASHVILLE RD FRANKLIN KY 42134

3509 TOM AUSTIN HIGHWAY SPRINGFIELD TN 37172

4882 PORT ROYAL RD. SPRING HILL TN 37174

800 HIGHWAY 76 WHITE HOUSE TN 37188

222 S. JAMES CAMPBELL BLVD. COLUMBIA TN 38401

2119.5 N LOCUST AVENUE LAWRENCEBURG TN 38464

511 N CHANCERY STREET MCMINNVILLE TN 37110

Offer is available on the following Nashville SC home gamedays:

Sun, Feb. 25

Sun, Mar. 10

Sat, Mar. 16

Sat, Mar. 30

Sat, Apr. 6

Sat, Apr. 27

Sat, May 4

Wed, May 15

Sat, May 18

Sat, Jun. 1

Sat, Jun. 22

Sat, Jun. 29

Wed, Jul. 17

Sat, Aug. 24

Wed, Sept. 18

Sat, Sept. 21

Wed, Oct. 2

Source: Zaxby’s

