Your Guide to Parking at Municipal Auditorium

Headed to a show at the Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville? Here’s a few places to park.

Municipal Auditorium is located at 417 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201.

Street Parking

This is one of the few venues that has street parking available close to the venue. There are meters on the street, bring your quarters, because there is never free parking with the exception of holidays.

Public Square Garage

330 Deaderick Street, Nashville

This garage is a short walk from the auditorium. There is a height restriction of 6′ 8″ for taller vehicles.

Parking Lot

301 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville

There are a couple of open parking lots close to the auditorium available for public use. Find this one just steps away from the venue.

Nashville City Courthouse Garage

101 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville

Find the entrance to this garage on James Robertson Parkway, the elevators will take you to the street level at Nashville City Courthouse, the site of Live on the Green if you have visited that festival.

