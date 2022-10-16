Young Leaders Council Welcomes Fall 2022 Participants

Young Leaders Council (YLC), the premier organization for training nonprofit board members in Middle Tennessee, is proud to announce the fall participants in the Nashville Class 79 and Williamson County Cohorts, two of five cohorts hosted this year. Seventy-nine young professionals from diverse professional and ethnic backgrounds are represented in the program this fall, which kicked off officially on September 7 with a celebratory opening session sponsored and hosted by the Tractor Supply Company in Brentwood, Tennessee. The opening session also featured an inspirational keynote address from Derek Young, YLC alumnus and president/CEO of Young Motivation Group. An additional 90 individuals completed YLC’s spring training program earlier this year.

“Over the years, YLC has created a lasting legacy for the local nonprofit community by training the best and brightest to serve effectively as board leaders,” said Kim James, Young Leaders Council executive director. “It is truly inspiring to watch everyone grow throughout the semester and develop into the future leaders that will inevitably make a lasting difference for our community.”

Since the organization’s inception, more than 3,000 participants have completed the YLC training program, infusing fresh perspectives and highly skilled leaders to help serve and support the work of our nonprofit community.

YLC’s mission is to train diverse, committed individuals to effectively participate on the boards of nonprofit organizations and make a difference in the community by replenishing the Nashville volunteer leadership base. Each year, YLC hosts five cohorts for a series of 11 interactive training sessions specifically designed to address fundamental board skills and prepare participants to be successful nonprofit board leaders. Training is facilitated by industry experts and reflects on success indicators deemed crucial for today’s nonprofit leadership. Once training concludes, participants connect with a nonprofit organization where they complete a yearlong internship as a non-voting member of the board.

To view a complete listing of the 2022 fall participants, please click on the links to the respective cohorts below:

About Young Leaders Council

Young Leaders Council was founded in 1985 by the Council of Community Services, the HCA Healthcare Foundation and the United Way. More than 165 graduates enter the nonprofit community each year from five YLC classes, including two in Davidson County and three in partnership with the Junior League of Nashville, Williamson Inc. (Chamber), and the Jack C. Massey College of Business at Belmont University. To learn more about YLC, visit www.youngleaderscouncil.org.