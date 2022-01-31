WMC Receives Six 2022 Women’s Choice Awards®

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) has been named as one of America’s Best for Women’s Services, Breast Centers, Obstetrics, Heart Care, Patient Safety, and Mammography Imaging Centers by the Women’s Choice Award®, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The 2022 awards place WMC among the top U.S. hospitals in the categories awarded.

“WMC is proud to be recognized among the 2022 America’s best hospitals in six categories by the Women’s Choice Awards®,” said Phil Mazzuca, CEO. “These designations spotlight the professionalism and commitment to exceptional care demonstrated every day by the health providers and care teams at WMC. We are honored to serve our community with excellence, now and in the future.”

The America’s Best Hospitals for Women’s Services award signifies that WMC is in the top 2% of 4,728 U.S. hospitals reviewed. WMC is one of 264 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for women’s services across the U.S. achieving the distinction by meeting criteria including offering a dedicated center for breast care designated as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence (BICOE), comprehensive obstetrics services, a Level III or Level IV (the highest) neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), a full range of cardiovascular services and with a Patient Recommendation Rating above the national average.

The America’s Best Breast Centers award signifies that WMC is in the top 2% of 4,728 U.S. hospitals offering breast care services. The list of 466 award winners, including WMC, represents breast centers that have met the highest standards of breast care in the nation as set by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC) or the National Quality Measures for Breast Centers (NQMBC) and carry the Breast Imaging Center of Excellence (BICOE) seal from the American College of Radiology. The methodology used to select WMC as one of America’s Best Comprehensive Breast Centers is unique in that it evaluates Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results along with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences.

The America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics award places WMC in the top 7% of 4,728 U.S. hospitals offering obstetrics. The center is one of 426 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for obstetrics across the U.S. award recognizing excellence in obstetric services based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

The America’s Best Hospitals for Heart Care award, recognizing comprehensive care to treat heart disease, the nation’s leading cause of death for women, acknowledges WMC in the top 21% of 4,728 U.S. hospitals offering heart care services. The health system is one of 327 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for heart care in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award. The methodology used to select America’s Best Hospitals for Heart Care is unique in that it evaluates the number of cardiac/vascular services offered, 30-Day mortality and readmission rates for heart attack and failure, Patient recommendation ratings on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) Survey and primary research about women’s healthcare preferences.

The America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety award lists WMC in the top 2% of 4,728 U.S. hospitals for patient safety in safe surgery practices and lower rates for complications and infections. The center is one of 305 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for patient safety. The methodology used to select America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety is unique in that it evaluates 12 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) measures of infections and complications, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results along with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. It is the only award recognizing excellence in patient safety based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

The America’s Best Mammogram Imaging Centers list of 1,628 award winners, including WMC, represents imaging centers that carry the Breast Imaging Center of Excellence (BICOE) seal from the American College of Radiology and are accredited for Mammograms (MAP).

ABOUT THE WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD® | The Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals™ is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Best Hospitals demonstrate exceptional ratings, providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women’s Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER | Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 825 providers represent over 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. In 2021, Williamson Medical Center received CMS’ highest Five-Star Rating for its Overall Hospital Quality which measures hospitals on seven areas of quality: Mortality, Safety of Care, Readmission, Patient Experience, Effectiveness of Care, Timeliness of Care, and Efficient Use of Medical Imaging. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes more than 40 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.