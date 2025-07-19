Winners Selected for 2025-26 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Contest

The winning entries for the 2025-26 Tennessee Wildlife magazine photo contest have been selected by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and will appear in the annual calendar, starting in August.

TWRA staff selected photographs from a record number of submissions and had the challenge to narrow the entries to 14 photos that will appear in the calendar issue. The other entries will be kept on file and could have the opportunity to appear in future agency publications and on the agency’s website.

The photographers with the selected entries are Lisa Byrd (Rutherford County), Donna Bourdon (Decatur), Peggy GeFellers (Greeneville), Bill Gelsleichter (Crossville), Phillip Grubb (Mascot), Mark Harriman (Germantown), Timothy Loyd (Sumner County), John Mack (Ithaca, N.Y.), Rick McCulley (Rockwood), Becky Ross McRae (Bartlett), Sue Mitchell (Lenoir City), Michael Pachis (Memphis), Houston Reasonover (Lebanon), and Frank Snyder (Athens).

The staff of Tennessee Wildlife congratulates the winners and reminds photographers that if your photo was not chosen, next year’s entry could be a winner. Rules and deadlines for the next Tennessee Wildlife photo contest will be available in future issues of the magazine and on the TWRA website. Photographers will again be invited to submit their best photos on fishing and wildlife species native to the Volunteer State, and fishing and hunting scenes in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email