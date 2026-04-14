Wingstop Debuts Citrus Mojo, a New Limited-Time Flavor for Spring

Wingstop has launched Citrus Mojo, a new limited-time flavor now available at locations nationwide and through the Wingstop app and Wingstop.com. The flavor combines zesty citrus with savory garlic and herbs, designed to deliver a fresh, vibrant kick while maintaining the bold intensity Wingstop fans expect.More Eat & Drink News

What Is Wingstop’s New Citrus Mojo Flavor?

Citrus Mojo is Wingstop’s newest limited-time offering, crafted to balance citrus and herb-forward notes with the bold flavor profile that defines the brand’s lineup. Available starting April 7, 2026, the flavor was developed in response to growing fan demand for brighter, more refreshing options after the winter season. As with all Wingstop menu items, chicken is made-to-order and hand sauced-and-tossed to ensure the flavor hits at peak intensity with every bite.

What Drink Is Paired With Citrus Mojo at Wingstop?

To complement the Citrus Mojo launch, Wingstop is introducing an exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle beverage called Sprite Loco Lime, along with a Sprite Loco Lime Zero Sugar option. The drink blends Sprite, Fanta Lime, and Minute Maid Limeade into a crisp, citrus-driven sip available at Wingstop locations equipped with Coca-Cola Freestyle self-serve dispensers. The pairing is exclusive to Wingstop and designed to amplify the zesty notes of the new flavor.

Where and When Can You Get Wingstop Citrus Mojo?

Citrus Mojo is available starting April 7, 2026, for a limited time at Wingstop restaurants nationwide. Customers can also order through the Wingstop app and Wingstop.com.

Source: PRN

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email