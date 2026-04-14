Jeff’s Bagel Run to Open in Nolensville

Nolensville residents will soon have a new spot to grab fresh bagels and coffee, as Jeff’s Bagel Run will open its first Tennessee location in the heart of the community on Friday, April 17th. Known for its scratch-made bagels, the growing concept is bringing its signature flavors, house-whipped cream cheeses and craft coffee program to the Nashville area for the first time.

Located at 7344 Nolensville Rd, the new shop offers the community a fresh option for breakfast and coffee breaks, with every bagel mixed, boiled and baked in-house throughout the day.

“Opening our first Tennessee location is an exciting milestone for us,” said Jeff Perera, co-founder of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “We look for communities that value great food, strong local connections and a neighborhood feel, and Nolensville is exactly that kind of place. We’re excited to become part of the morning routine here.”

To celebrate the opening, the shop will host festivities, including bagel giveaways, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and special in-store promotions.

The shop features Jeff’s Bagel Run’s full lineup of scratch-made bagels, with 16 flavors available each day, including a rotating Bagel of the Day, along with 17 varieties of house-whipped cream cheese and butter spreads. The menu is complemented by a craft beverage program featuring specialty coffee drinks made with beans from Otus Coffee, the specialty roaster acquired by the brand in 2024, as well as a variety of iced teas, lemonades and other refreshing beverages.

Designed with a warm, neighborhood feel, the Nolensville location blends a welcoming bakery atmosphere with the efficiency of a modern fast-casual concept, making it ideal for quick stops, family outings and catering orders.

The opening represents Jeff’s Bagel Run’s continued expansion into new markets as the brand grows its footprint. Perera said, “We believe great businesses don’t just serve food, they serve their neighbors. We can’t wait to celebrate with you and continue building something meaningful together.”

Hours will be 6:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. daily.

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